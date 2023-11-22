If you’ve ever taken an Uber, binged a show on Netflix, or enjoyed a weekend stay in an AirBnB, you have used a service offered by a company that started its cloud journey with Amazon Web Services. For the past decade, many of today’s most successful tech startups have taken advantage of AWS Activate benefits to build on the cloud and accelerate their growth.

Isaiah Steinfeld, a tech entrepreneur and digital product leader, joined the show with details on how you can take advantage of the same resources.