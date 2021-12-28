After experiencing a family tragedy, Mark and Deirdre Breakenridge set out on a journey to share a global message of hope and heartfelt purpose.
They wanted parents and children to discover the true meaning of the word “feel” and to embrace all of the feelings that bind families and loved ones together.
With this story inspired by Mark’s daughter and Deirdre’s stepdaughter, Noelle, they share why “feel” is one of the most important words to explore.
Deirdre joins the show to talk about her newest children’s books “A Whisper from Noelle” and “Grandpa Don’t Worry.”
How a children’s book helped a husband and wife cope with tragedy
