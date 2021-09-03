House Junkies wants to flip your neglected property and will pay big money for it

House Junkies buys the worst homes all over the Central Valley and renovates them into something liveable again and now they’re back on Central Valley Today for another month of properties they’re transforming.  

The owner of the home in the video had abandoned the property and couldn’t afford to do anything with it. House junkies approached the neighbors, found the owner, and took the dilapidated property off their hands.   

House Junkies is transforming neighborhoods.  

So, if you know of a problem property that needs attention call House Junkies (559)306-7120. 

