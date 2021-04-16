House Junkies is here to help your neighborhood and your career

According to Mario Lamberena owner of House Junkies, every neighborhood has “that one house.” The house that doesn’t quite fit in and isn’t doing anything for the neighborhood. Lamberena wants to buy that house.

House Junkies Buys the dilapidated homes all over the Central Valley and renovates them into something liveable again.

On one street in Porterville, they bought 13 houses and are changing the entire feel of the neighborhood.

The property at 343 N Westside St, Porterville, CA 93257 was a wreck before House Junkies got their hands on it and now, it’s sparked other projects on that street.

but this business doesn't just work on houses, they're dedicated to helping people build their careers.

