Horn Photo is a photographer’s dream

In an age where everyone is walking around with a camera in their hand and everyone is documenting everything, it’s crazy to think Horn Photo just about the only photography store between LA and Sacramento.

Horn Photo has been serving Central Valley photographers for decades and they’re happy to help a whole new wave of customers.

Located in the Villagio shopping center, Horn Photo has adapted to the times while keeping nostaligic photographers happy with their continued selection of film. Owner Stan Grosz said film is one of thier biggest growth areas lately.

Horn Photo sells and rents equipment on one side of their impressive show room and on the other they provide superior photography printing and digitizing services, so you can turn your parent’s old slides into photographs you can admire.