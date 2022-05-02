For more than 100 years, the Fresno County Historical Society has worked to bring to life to the heritage of our region by collecting, preserving, interpreting and holding in public trust the records and artifacts that document the people of Fresno County and the Central Valley.

During the month of May, the Fresno County Historical Society is reflecting on the mothers and soldiers of the Central Valley for May’s two big holidays – Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

Fresno County Historical Society President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to talk about how the money raised from the gala helps them do the important work of preserving Fresno County History.

Learn about Fresno’s rich ag history on one of the Fields of Ag tours with more dates this year from Feb. to Oct.