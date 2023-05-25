Memorial Day is a day to honor and mourn the US military personnel who have made the greatest sacrifice for this country.

There’s no better place to honor their service, sacrifice, and history than at Castle Air Museum in Atwater.

Castle Air Museum is continuing to do the great work of saving and preserving military aviation history. Executive director Joe Pruzzo joined the show with an update on everything happening at this weekend.

Vist the open-air museum again in June for the Central Valley Crafts, Food, and Spirits Festival on June 17.

For more information visit https://www.castleairmuseum.org/