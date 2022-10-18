Central Valley Honor Flight #23 took off Monday from the Fresno Yosemite Airport with 68 local veterans.

The vets were greeted by a brigade of bikers who escorted them to dinner upon arrival. Tuesday the vets toured the Marine Corps War Memorial, among others, where they ran into another group of veterans on their own honor flight.

Central valley honor flight is dedicated to honoring local World War II veterans, Korean War, and Vietnam veterans by treating them to one last tour of honor.

To get involved or donate to make these trips possible for more veterans, visit cvhonorflight.org