Dr. Manisha Mittal is a board-certified rheumatologist she approaches wellness from two different angles with her medical practice and their holistic center, the Moksha Holistic Center.

The Moksha Holistic Center holds classes and provides natural solutions to common ailments. They provide lifestyle wellness consultations, classes, and supplements. They are currently hosting classes to teach people about holistic approaches to glowing, healthy skin.

You can learn more at www.mokshaholisticcenter.com.

For routine medical care visit www.girheum.com.