The 2023 “1 Up Cup” is coming to Hobby Town Fresno‘s Cen Cal Speedway Sep. 22-24.

There are several classes and entries. Racers can sign up at rcsignup.com.

Cen Cal Speedway is located behind Hobby Town Fresno at Barstow and Blackstone. Spectators and racers should bring chairs and shade.

