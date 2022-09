Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinic offers the expertise and experience of board-certified specialists.

With care and compassion, the surgeons take the time to get to know patients, to carefully diagnose the source of the problem and to develop a treatment and recovery plan specific to your needs.

Dr. Jun Kim specializes in Hip and Knee surgery.

Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinic

820 S Akers St #220, Visalia, CA 93277

(559) 733-3346

Thebonesurgeons.com