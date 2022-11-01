YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 1, 2022 / 04:18 PM PDT
Updated: Nov 1, 2022 / 04:18 PM PDT
High Sierras feel-good, low-flow line of shower heads are saving their users water and money.
David Malcolm applied his extensive knowledge of agricultural technology to design his patented showerheads and create High Sierra Showerheads®.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com