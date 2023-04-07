YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Apr 7, 2023 / 03:35 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 7, 2023 / 03:36 PM PDT
It is a new day for those with prostate cancer. A new outpatient treatment is improving patient outcomes and quality of life during treatment.
Dr. Nadeem Rahman joined the show to explain High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound.
Carpet shampooers and steam cleaners are both widely available and can easily deep-clean carpets but offer different benefits in different situations.
A handful of top brands make high-quality microwaves, but there are a few features you should look for to ensure you’re getting a quality appliance.
If you’re looking for a seat with a relaxed vibe, a bean bag chair is the obvious choice.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com