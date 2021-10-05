Heroes Matter: Zack Brown is a hero for his community and his family

Zack Brown of Porterville served proudly in the United States Army. He was deployed overseas twice and when he came back he started volunteering for the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign War.

Last year the Brown’s 5-year-old son Marcus was diagnosed with cancer. Through the devastating news and the treatments, Brown stayed strong for his family and his community.

Brown and his wife are avid cyclers, which inspired them to start their own charity rides for families like theirs dealing with childhood cancer.

Zack Brown is a family many, a veteran and a local hero. Congratulations Zack!

As the September winner of the KSEE24 Heroes Matter contest, Zack is receiving a check for $2,400 courtesy of Tachi Palance Casino Resort.

The Heroes Matter contest is also sponsored by the State Center Community College District.

