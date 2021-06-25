Heroes Matter: David Garcia goes above and beyond for local veterans

David Garcia is an Army Veteran and works for the EDD helping veterans find jobs. Finding careers for veterans isn’t just his job, it’s his passion.

It’s not uncommon for David to buy clothes for interviews or first days on the job for the vets he helps. He received recognition for his achievements as the top Veterans Employment Services Representative in all of Northern California working for the State of California EDD

David has provided so many success stories for local vets and it’s why he’s this month’s Heroes Matter contest winner.