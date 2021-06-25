Heroes Matter: David Garcia goes above and beyond for local veterans

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Garcia is an Army Veteran and works for the EDD helping veterans find jobs. Finding careers for veterans isn’t just his job, it’s his passion.

It’s not uncommon for David to buy clothes for interviews or first days on the job for the vets he helps. He received recognition for his achievements as the top Veterans Employment Services Representative in all of Northern California working for the State of California EDD

David has provided so many success stories for local vets and it’s why he’s this month’s Heroes Matter contest winner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com