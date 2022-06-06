And this month Central Valley Today is pleased to recognize Ted Rafanan as our Heroes Matter Contest winner!

Ted was nominated by his wife and she calle him the most sefless person she’s ever met. Eleven years ago he donated his kidney to his niece’s best friend, whom he barely knew forever changing the life of this young woman. She now feels like family and calls him uncle ted.

Ted worked as a correctional officer for more than 27 years, always providing for his family.

In 1994 the Rafanan family lost their middle duaghter, and Ted held the family together through this terrible tragedy.

Ted is a man who wants for nothing but will give everything he can. He’s the guy on the side of the road fixing a stranger’s spare tire or the stranger in the hospital gown donating a kidney to someone in need.

So congratulations Ted Rafanan. You are trule a local hero.