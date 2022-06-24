And this month Central Valley Today is pleased to recognize Lindsey Kuzmitski as our Heroes Matter Contest winner!

Lindsey’s neighbor Allen Hovespian nominated her after an event that was nothing short of heroic.

Allen wrote, “On March 7 last year our house caught fire. Lindsey driving by stopped to make sure everyone was out. I wasn’t home but my wife [was asleep], 6:30 AM. Due to her [persistence], she was able to awaken my wife, who couldn’t understand why it was so foggy in our home. [Lindsey] insisted.

I’m sure my wife was already breathing smoke and would have Never woken up on her own.”

Lindsey is a living example of the neighbor we should all strive to be. She watches out for her neighborhood and knows when something might be off. Because of her thoughtfulness, Lindsey saved a life that day.

So congratulations Lindsey Kuzmitski. You are a true local hero.