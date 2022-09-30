This month Central Valley Today is pleased to recognize Ellyce Garcia as our Heroes Matter Contest winner!

Ellyce’s mother nominated her after watching Ellyce step up during her father’s illness, continue to raise her family, and take pride in her work.

Ellyce’s mother wrote, “Ellyce has worked full time with 3 kids and donates her time to make this world a safer place. Her kids are given the best possible education they are at IMMANEL. She works at Reedley College and works overtime with her students to help them transfer on to finish their education at universities. She has done much research and remains one of the best as far as safety with Covid. She has helped her father for the past 5 months when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.“

So congratulations Ellyce Garcia, you are a true local hero.