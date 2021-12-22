Heroes Matter: Annamarie Avila’s service to her community started with her family

After Annamarie Avila’s husband was diagnosed with cancer she wanted a way to share her knowledge and help support others facing a similar battle. So she started Avila’s Cancer Fund, a 501c3 funded entirely through donations.

After a journey no one ever expects, Annamarie said she felt she found her niche in the community where she could give. Avila’s Cancer Fund helps people in cancer treatment with paying their bills, gas money, food, and just personal support.

Annamarie was nominated by her daughter and husband and is this month’s winner in KSEE24’s Heroes Matter contest!

Thanks to Tachi Palace Casino Resort Annamarie is now $2400 richer! She said all the money is going to Avila’s Cancer Fund.