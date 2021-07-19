Help kids navigating the court system with CASA of Tulare County

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children of Tulare County, known as CASA of Tulare County is calling on the community to speak for kids who have been abused and neglected.

The group is tasked to be a foster child’s voice in court. It’s an important task with even more important benefits to Central Valley children.

They have some important fundraising events coming up, so they can continue to do their important work.

Once Upon a Dream, CASA’s annual gala dinner and silent auction is Sep. 10 at the Visalia Convention Center.

CASA’s annual Superhero Run is Oct. 30 at Live Oak Park in Visalia. There are 5k and 1k routes to run or walk. The events start at 7:00 am.

Visit CASATulareCo.org or call 559-625-4007 for more information.