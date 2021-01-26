Help clean up Fresno this weekend with Beautify Fresno

Beautify Fresno and its volunteers are gathering this weekend, Jan. 30 to clean up the commercial corridor along West Shaw Ave.

Beautify Fresno is a part of Keep America Beautiful and it’s dedicated to cleaning up Fresno.

Beautify Fresno Director Mark Standriff said the goal is to do anything to improve the curb appeal of Fresno, whether that be picking up trash or painting murals throughout the city.

The first Beautify Fresno clean-up event was held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, traditionally a day of service all over the country. Volunteers got together can cleaned up areas of downtown Fresno and the Lowell neighborhood.

Volunteers can expect to pick up trash as well as taking part in other beautifying projects like mural painting or tree planting.

To learn more about volunteering for Beautify Fresno go to beautifyfresno.org or follow them on social media @beautifyfresno