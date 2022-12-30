Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more.

As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner was Alpha Surpeme Cleaning Services.

Doeski also dabbles in watercolors and hosts events called “Brushes and Brews” at Tioga Sequoia. Follow Hella Fresno on social media for info on “Brushes and Brews.”