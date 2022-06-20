YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jun 20, 2022 / 05:02 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 20, 2022 / 05:02 PM PDT
Heavenly Freeze is giving away free kids-sized Italian ice on the first day of Summer, Tuesday, June 21.
Stop by their storefront at 5790 N. Fresno St. in Fresno.
Heavenly Freeze also does catering, just give them a call at 559-835-1300.
