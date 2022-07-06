Women often experience warning signs of heart disease which are misdiagnosed or ignored by their doctors. This can be especially dangerous in younger women who may not realize that they are at risk, especially since women’s symptoms of heart disease are often different than those experienced by men.

Dr. von Schwarz is a triple board-certified academic and clinical cardiologist and he’s been seeing more and more young women with heart disease.

He joined the show with some enlightening information about the risks and symptoms of heart disease that young women should be aware of.