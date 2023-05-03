A stroke is a serious medical emergency.

The Central Valley has a high population of people considered at risk of stroke. These can be people with diabetes, high blood pressure, people who smoke, people with heart disease, and people with obesity.

Neurologist Dr. Pednekar joined the show with information about women’s specific risk for stroke and what they can do to prevent stroke.

For more information on stroke and the store response team at Community Medical Centers visit CommunityMedical.org/stroke.