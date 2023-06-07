A stroke is a serious medical emergency.

The Central Valley has a high population of people considered at risk of stroke. These can be people with diabetes, high blood pressure, people who smoke, people with heart disease, and people with obesity.

Christel Jahnke, RN stroke Navigator joined the show with how Community Medical Centers brings advanced stroke care to the Central Valley.

For more information on stroke and the store response team at Community Medical Centers visit CommunityMedical.org/stroke.