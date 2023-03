Understanding your risk of stroke and knowing the signs of stroke can put you in a much better position if you ever experience this medical emergency.

Jennifer Uhmanna is an RN at Community Medical Centers. She joined the show with information about who is at risk of stroke and what to do if you suspect someone is having a stroke.

BE FAST is an acronym that stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and Time. It can save a life if committed to memory.