Healing the sick and depressed: WPEMS healing event is this weekend

Apostle O.B. Michael, of Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries, believes he was called to Fresno by God to help heal the depressed and the sick.

His organization is hosting several events over the next few months to address depression and provide people a place and a time to heal.

Dates:

Sunday, 01/30/2022

Sunday, 02/27/2022

Sunday, 03/27/2022

Wyndham Garden Fresno Yosemite Airport

5090 East Clinton Way, Fresno, CA 93727

Room Name: Sierra Center

Time:

4:00PM – 6:00PM PST

For more information call 559-252-3611