Healing the sick and depressed: Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries to host healing event in Fresno

Apostle O.B. Michael, of Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries, believes he was called to Fresno by God to help heal the depressed and the sick.

His organization is hosting several events over the next few months to address depression and provide people a place and a time to heal.

World Wide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries: Healing for the Depressed and the Sick

Dates:
Sunday, 01/30/2022
Sunday, 02/27/2022
Sunday, 03/27/2022

Wyndham Garden Fresno Yosemite Airport
5090 East Clinton Way, Fresno, CA 93727
Room Name: Sierra Center

Time:
4:00PM – 6:00PM PST

For more information call 559-252-3611

