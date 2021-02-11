Happy Trails Riding Academy is combining their passion for horses and helping people to provide therapeutic horsemanship

Happy Trails Riding Academy is a PATH International accredited equestrian center providing therapeutic classes for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and emotional disabilities.  

Their facility, located in Tulare, is beautiful and tranquil and run entirely by volunteers.  

Happy Trails Riding Academy assists riders with Cerebral Palsy, ADD, ADHD, head trauma, brain injury, sight and hearing impairments, developmental disabilities, Autism, Down Syndrome, and more. 

They have classes starting next week, Tuesday. Feb. 16.  

Visit https://happytrailsridingacademy.org/about/ to learn more.  

