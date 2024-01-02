Hansen-Smith Family Medicine is providing a new approach to primary health care.

The practice is a “personal medical practice” where the doctor can see you quickly, has time to listen to your concerns, and will educate you about how to care for your body and health.

Dr. Karen Hansen-Smith invited us to Hansen-Smith Family Medicine to share her approach to health care and why “personal medical practice” is beneficial to patients.

Hansen-Smith Family Medicine

+15594853639

725 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

hansen-smith.com