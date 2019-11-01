We’re heading to the south valley to honor loved ones who have passed. Many families in the valley are now celebrating Dia De Los Muertos. And an annual event in Hanford aims to teach people of all cultures about the day of the dead.



Joining us today to talk about the event is Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, Executive Artistic Director of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company and Chairperson of Hanford Dia De Los Muertos, Mark Saltzman a puppet maker who has worked for Disney, along with Karen Oyoyo who helps with the event every year.