Hands in the Community is a local non-profit making sure those who need it most are able to keep their homes in working order.

From fixing rides, electrical, plumbing, building fences, painting homes, cleaning yards, and other handyman jobs, Hands in the Community provides services to low-income widows, single parents, the elderly, and others free of charge.

Hands in the Community is hosting its 14th annual Dinner Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Visalia Convention Center from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

