In the midst of a massive affordable housing shortage in the US, Habitat for Humanity and its partners continue to address critical needs and provide hope and help for homeowners.

The 37th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project is underway in Charlotte right now and Habitat CEO Jonathan Reckford and Ebony Thomas, president of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation joined the show to discuss the critical need for housing and the importance of long-time partnerships.

For more information visit https://www.habitat.org/.