GW School Supply isn’t just for teachers; they have what you need this holiday season

GW School Supply has been an educator staple in the Central Valley since 1932.

They have supplies for the classroom, educational material, educational books and games, arts and crafts, and so much more. But this crafter’s-dream-store isn’t just for teachers. GW School supply is open to the public.

They have 2 locations in Fresno:

5626 E. Belmont Avenue Fresno, 93727 (559-251-6026) Open Monday through Friday 9:30-6:30, Saturdays 10-6 and Sundays 12-5

5340 N. Blackstone Avenue Fresno, 93710 (559-224-7716) Open Monday through Friday 10:00-8:00, Saturdays 10-6 and Sundays 12-5



GW School Supply is a great resource for educational materials while kids are learning from home and they post craft videos to follow along with on social media. Just follow @GWSchoolSupply on Instagram.