by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM PDT
Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Visalia Cemetery’s Outdoor Mausoleum on Nov. 1.
There will be albondiga dinners for sale by Big Jon’s Up and Smoked, photo-ops at a public altar and entertainment provided by the Visalia Opera Company
