Ulta Beauty is hiring for hundreds of openings at their Fresno distribution center at a job fair on Thursday.

The Ulta Beauty DC job fair is from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 850 E. Central Ave in Fresno.

Pay starts at $15 an hour and employees get to pick the shift that works best for them.

Glenna Gates, the owner of Spherion Staffing, came to the show with all the details.