Bust out your lederhosen and get your stein ready to sip on special brews. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is hosting Its Ocktoberfest this Saturday.

This year’s event isn’t just for beer drinkers. Oktoberfest is a block party on the streets of Downtown Fresno.

It’s all happening Saturday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm at 745 Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93721