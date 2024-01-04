The Good Company Players’ production of the award-winning play, “AMADEUS,” opens Jan. 5 and runs seven weekends through Feb. 18 at the 2nd Space Theater in the Tower District.

“AMADEUS” is the Tony Award-winning play that was turned in an Academy Award-winning movie that won 8 Oscars including Best Picture. The story imagines the lives of composer Antonio Salieri (played by me) and the young genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Brought to life with the music of Mozart, this play is a tale of jealousy and betrayal – and perhaps even MURDER. 🙂

Tickets are on sale now at 559-266-0660 or GCPlayers.com.