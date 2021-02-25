Go Red for Women goes digital in 2021

The American Heart Association invites community members to the 2021 Central Valley Go Red for Women Digital Experience to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women.

The online event, sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by Community Medical Centers, will be held Friday, February 26 beginning at noon.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s launch of the Go Red for Women movement nationwide and the 17th annual event in the Central Valley.

Go Red for Women is rooted in raising awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death. And heart disease is not just a problem for “older” women. Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

The 2021 Central Valley Go Red for Women Digital Experience is chaired by Cynthia Cervantes, RN, MSN, NP/PA-c, Clinical Quality Regional Director, California and Government Business Division, Medicaid at Anthem BlueCross.

This year, the event will also be supporting high blood pressure management in the Central Valley by adopting a clinic and providing blood pressure cuffs to share with clinic patients to aid in self-monitoring blood pressure at home during the pandemic.

To reserve a seat or for more information about the 2021 Central Valley Go Red for Women Digital Experience, please contact Nicole Turner at Nicole.Turner@heart.org or visit CentralValleyGoRed.heart.org.