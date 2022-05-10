The Fresno Community Chorus, Inc. will present the Night of Soul on May 15 at 3:00 pm at Hope Lutheran Church in Fresno

The night will include performances from Coro Piccolo, conducted by Dr. Anna Hamre, including two companion works by contemporary composer Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul with piano and string ensemble. Coro Piccolo is the chamber ensemble of Fresno Community Chorus, Inc.

This concert also includes performances by the men’s ensemble, Quintus as well as the debut of Altissima, the chorus’ newest ensemble for treble voices.

Tickets are available at FresnoCommunityChorus.org/tickets/ or by calling 559-709-6245