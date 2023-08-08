You can now take notes in class and reference your digital textbook at once!

SideTrak instantly doubles your laptop screen workspace with this game-changing new attachable portable monitor technology! SideTrak Swivel is a Full HD portable monitor that magnetically attaches to the back of your laptop with a metal plate to combine the productivity of working on two screens with the portability of a laptop.

  • Screen rotates 270° & swivels 360° 
  • Lightweight & portable design
  • Attached, freestanding, and portrait mode 
  • Built-in kickstand, adjustable brightness, & screen auto-rotation
  • Compatible with Windows, Chrome, & Mac
  • Resolution of 1920 x 1080