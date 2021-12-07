Give the gift of youth with Holos skincare tools

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was overheard threatening to kill one of his classmates, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the campus of the Tulare County Office of Education’s Alternative Achievement Program in Visalia after it was reported that a student had threatened to kill a 14-year-old boy.