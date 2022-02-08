Give only the best chocolate to your valentine this year

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Stafford Family chocolate and candy shops have been whipping up chocolate concoctions and sweet treats at their three locations for nearly 30 years.  

At Staffords Chocolates in Porterville, chocolate lovers will find the best gourmet chocolate made with local ingredients and real chocolate – no preservatives, nothing fake.

Staffords Chocolates has shelves full of specialty Valentine’s Day chocolates for your special one this year; chocolate hearts, chocolate lips, classic heart-shaped boxes of truffles and chocolate candies, ooey gooey bars, pink and red truffles, their selection is sure to have something for every Valentine.

The Stafford Chocolate legacy spans much further than the Central Valley.

Pick up a box of Polkagris, traditional Sweedish candy, at the Sweetish Candy Shop in Solvang. Try some vegan, artisan chocolates from Mama Ganache in San Luis Obispo, or treat yourself to an Ooey Gooey Bar from Stafford’s Chocolates in Porterville.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm