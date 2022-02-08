Give only the best chocolate to your valentine this year

The Stafford Family chocolate and candy shops have been whipping up chocolate concoctions and sweet treats at their three locations for nearly 30 years.

At Staffords Chocolates in Porterville, chocolate lovers will find the best gourmet chocolate made with local ingredients and real chocolate – no preservatives, nothing fake.

Staffords Chocolates has shelves full of specialty Valentine’s Day chocolates for your special one this year; chocolate hearts, chocolate lips, classic heart-shaped boxes of truffles and chocolate candies, ooey gooey bars, pink and red truffles, their selection is sure to have something for every Valentine.

The Stafford Chocolate legacy spans much further than the Central Valley.

Pick up a box of Polkagris, traditional Sweedish candy, at the Sweetish Candy Shop in Solvang. Try some vegan, artisan chocolates from Mama Ganache in San Luis Obispo, or treat yourself to an Ooey Gooey Bar from Stafford’s Chocolates in Porterville.