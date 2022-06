Crumbl Cookies is celebrating dad this week with its sweet batch of candy cookies.

The menu rotates each week this week dad can look forward to:

Milk Chocolate Chip

Original Featuring M&M’s candies

Peanut Butter Cup ft. REESE’S

Peach Sugar ft. Peachie Os

Classic Krispy Bar

Carmel Shortbread ft. Twix

Crumbl Cookies has locations in Fresno, Clovis and Madera.