Raise a glass to dad this Father’s Day with a meaningful liquid gift.

Christine Deussen is an industry expert with more than a decade of experience selecting just the right wine or spirit for the occasion.

She brought three different drinks to gift dad this year:

Drake’s Organic Vodka: The first and only vodka available that is certified USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Takamine 8-Year-Old Koji Fermented Whiskey: Japanese whiskey has a gained a cult following in recent years, This affordable whiskey is maybe the most Japanese of them all, because rather than being made using European malting traditions, it is made using koji fermentation, which is the same process used to make soy sauce and mirin, for example.