Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno.

Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.

It’s a great place for parties or date nights or just a few rounds of haunted fun.

Ghost Golf

5179 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

(559) 800-0811

ghost.golf