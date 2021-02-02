Get your buffet fix and take it home too with Lin’s Fusion

Buffets might have been the one big question mark in an era where restaurants aren’t allowed to have dine-in patrons, but Lin’s Fusion has figured it out.

Lin’s Fusion is open again offering take-out from their delicious buffet by the pound. For just $5 a pound, you can load up on Chinese, Japanese, dim sum, soup, and sushi.

So ditch your dinner plans and get take-out, buffet style.