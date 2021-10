Full Circle Brewing Co. is hosting their annual Pumpkin Carving Contest Friday, Oct. 22 at 6:00 pm.

Full Circle Brewing Co. is located at 712 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno.

For $10 you a pumpkin, a carving kit, and your first pint, or bring your own pumpkin and carve for free.

There will be music, food by Knotty Chix, games, prizes and more. All ages are welcome.