The United Conservator of Music Fresno is hosting a free haunted house on Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

There will be candy games and the spooky sounds of Halloween.

Attendees will receive a free introductory art or music lesson.

United Conservatory of Music Fresno

6759 N First St, Fresno, CA 93710

(559) 586-6993

unitedconservatory.org